Jerry Jones believes Cowboys can be King of the Hill again so start spreading the news

Ezekiel Elliott poses with a shirt that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones presented to him making fun of the “Zeke who?” quip Jones made last month during Elliott’s holdout. sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Asked for one word to describe his whirlwind week that included him ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange and making an immediate $68 million, signing running back Ezekiel Elliott to a $90 million extension and ending with arguably the most impressive season-opening performance in more than a decade, a smiling Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was initially flummoxed.

Jones then started a little tune., ”New York, New York” courtesy of Frank Sinatra.

Certainly, it had a lot to do with the 35-17 victory against the New York football Giants at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

But also his anticipation of where they might end the season; ”Number one, top of the list... King of the hill, a number one” for the first time since their last Super Bowl title in 1995.

So “start spreading the news.”

Jones tried to say the right things about tempering his enthusiasm due to respect for the other teams in the league.

The more he talked, the more he continued to burst at the seams with excitement about the Cowboys, especially quarterback Dak Prescott’s sensational play and the flawless debut of new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

How so?

Let Moore explain.

“Well, he got my name right,” Moore said, laughing. “He used to call me Keelan. It must mean we’re doing something right.”

Right as in damn near perfect.

Well that was Prescott’s day.

He passed for 405 yards and a career-tying four touchdown passes to record a perfect passer rating (158.3), becoming only the second Cowboys quarterback to record such a rating in team history (Craig Morton). He is also one of four players in NFL history to record a game with 400 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and a perfect passer rating.

Dallas had five completions of over 25 yards, tying for the fifth-most in a single game in team history, and the most in a season-opener in team history.

Prescott completed passes to seven different receivers with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup each recording 100-plus receiving yards, marking the first time Dallas boasted two 100-yard receivers since 2015 against Philadelphia.

And it was not just what they did but how they did it, thanks to the magic of Moore’s play-calling, scheming and window dressing that he added to the offense.

The Cowboys did not run one offensive play that they didn’t use last year. But the bunch sets, empty sets, and pre-snap motions implemented by Moore had the Giants defense confused, which led to wide open touchdowns.

“I saw him take whatever they were or how they were strategically line up,” Jones said of Moore. “I saw us take what wasn’t or what was to our best advantage. I saw us execute it. I saw us call all the plays that did that. That’s a credit to Dak. That’s a credit to Kellen. That’s a credit to really the execution of the players, but it was also to Kellen. He went in there with the idea of maybe whenever you line up, be pretty clever as to what you’ve got them to have to adjust into. There are some fundamental things, like crossing routes that we did, that you haven’t seen in several years. So all of that, you put that in a basket and you look at it, it was an A+ job – our offensive game plan and play-calling.”

Elliott had little impact as the Cowboys eased him back in the game after being missing all the preseason in a training camp holdout. He had 11 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown. It marked the first time since he joined the team in 2016 that the Cowboys have won a game in which the two-time NFL rushing champ had less than 75 yards in a game. They went from 0-6 to 1-6 on Sunday.

But the threat of the run was still the foundation of the passing game, as the Cowboys used play action on nearly 47 percent of their passes against the Giants.

“I’m glad that he made their defense honor him as much as they did, make the adjustments,” Jones said of Elliott. “I am really buoyed by Moore’s adjustments, by Dak’s play. Dak taking advantage of what the defense is giving them, to me that is the story of the day.

“Not surprised. I wasn’t surprised at all. What I liked was the way we stepped out there and took what the Giants gave us. That’s really promising. That’s exciting. I know we all saw things we just haven’t seen in the past. We saw a lot of our players, a lot of our offense used. As to, again, taking what the Giants gave us. That’s exciting for us.”

Jones used the word “exciting” at least a dozen times. And he even invoked a comparison to the Super Bowl teams of the 1990s, led by Hall of Famers Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin.

“Any time you put in place the one-two punch,” Jones said. “I know if they tried to put more up in the line to stop Emmitt back in those days, then Aikman would pick them apart going down the field. One or the other. I don’t know if I have seen us since those days being able to take whatever the defense gives us and find an answer. I feel that. I saw us do that out there. It’s been years since when they headed up there to stop Emmitt, then Aikman would throw it 20 yards down the field.”

It’s also been years since the Cowboys reached the Super Bowl, 24 to be exact.

That’s not lost on a gleaming Jones either.

Jones is aiming to be king of the hill again, so ‘start spreading the news.’