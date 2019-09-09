Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys whipped us into a frenzied froth. Now the win means free coffee for DFW.

‘We don’t do nothin’ but win.’ Cowboys fans hyped for 2019 season

The Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants for their home opener on Saturday, September 8, 2019. Cowboy fans were tailgating early, predicting a winning season for their team. By
Do you need a little pick me up this afternoon?

Head on over to your nearest Dunkin Donuts and grab a free coffee.

The freebie comes courtesy of the Dallas Cowboys’ win Sunday over the New York Giants. After every Cowboys’ win this season, fans can get a free medium hot or iced coffee the next day at participating DFW Dunkin stores during their “Cowboys Win, You win” promotion. The offer continues through the regular season.

Donuts sold separately.

