Dallas Cowboys whipped us into a frenzied froth. Now the win means free coffee for DFW.

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
Dallas Cowboys All-Pro center Travis Frederick has become an avid player of Dungeons and Dragons. The game, played online, helps him connect with friends back home in Wisconsin. It’s also was an escape from football.
