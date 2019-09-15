Dallas Cowboys
Watch the Dallas Cowboys’ offense turn it on in the second half against Redskins
The Dallas Cowboys’ offense is cruising again.
The Cowboys have scored on five consecutive possessions against the Washington Redskins to take a 31-14 lead late in the fourth quarter.
Amari Cooper’s 10-yard touchdown catch capped a 75-yard drive to open the second half and push Dallas’ lead to 20-7.
After a Redskins’ touchdown, Brett Maher’s 25-yard field goal put the Cowboys up 24-14.
Ezekiel Elliott scored on a two-yard run to cap a 54-yard drive and give Dallas a 31-14 lead with 5:07 left in the game.
Prescott hit Jason Witten for a two-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds left in the first half.
