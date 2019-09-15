Watch the Dallas Cowboys’ offense turn it on in the second half against Redskins

Week 2 Players To Watch: Cowboys vs. Redskins Clarence Hill says Ezekiel Elliott is ready for a full workload and gives you five other players to watch as the Cowboys take on the Washington Redskins in Week 2. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clarence Hill says Ezekiel Elliott is ready for a full workload and gives you five other players to watch as the Cowboys take on the Washington Redskins in Week 2.

The Dallas Cowboys’ offense is cruising again.

The Cowboys have scored on five consecutive possessions against the Washington Redskins to take a 31-14 lead late in the fourth quarter.

Amari Cooper’s 10-yard touchdown catch capped a 75-yard drive to open the second half and push Dallas’ lead to 20-7.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

After a Redskins’ touchdown, Brett Maher’s 25-yard field goal put the Cowboys up 24-14.

Ezekiel Elliott scored on a two-yard run to cap a 54-yard drive and give Dallas a 31-14 lead with 5:07 left in the game.

Prescott started the second half completing 14 of 14 passes for

Prescott hit Jason Witten for a two-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds left in the first half.