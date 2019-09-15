Dallas Cowboys

Watch the Dallas Cowboys’ offense turn it on in the second half against Redskins

Week 2 Players To Watch: Cowboys vs. Redskins

Clarence Hill says Ezekiel Elliott is ready for a full workload and gives you five other players to watch as the Cowboys take on the Washington Redskins in Week 2. By
Up Next
Clarence Hill says Ezekiel Elliott is ready for a full workload and gives you five other players to watch as the Cowboys take on the Washington Redskins in Week 2. By

The Dallas Cowboys’ offense is cruising again.

The Cowboys have scored on five consecutive possessions against the Washington Redskins to take a 31-14 lead late in the fourth quarter.

Amari Cooper’s 10-yard touchdown catch capped a 75-yard drive to open the second half and push Dallas’ lead to 20-7.

After a Redskins’ touchdown, Brett Maher’s 25-yard field goal put the Cowboys up 24-14.

Ezekiel Elliott scored on a two-yard run to cap a 54-yard drive and give Dallas a 31-14 lead with 5:07 left in the game.

Prescott started the second half completing 14 of 14 passes for

Prescott hit Jason Witten for a two-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds left in the first half.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  