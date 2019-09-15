Dallas Cowboys

Watch Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence sign autograph for young fan wearing ‘the right jersey’

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle DeMarcus Lawrence doesn’t miss a beat.

Lawrence, who took some heat from some misguided souls after he declined to sign an autograph for a young New York Giants’ fan last week, signed for a bunch of fans after the Cowboys’ 31-21 win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday outside of FedExField.

One fan in particular caught Lawrence’s eye. A young fan wearing a Sean Lee No. 50 jersey attracted his attention with a sign declaring “I’ve got the right jersey on.”

Video of the moment was caught by David Helman of DallasCowboys.com.

