Watch Dallas Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence reject a Giants fan. ‘Get the right jersey, son’

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence ain’t playing around.
You best get on the Cowboys’ train or get out of his way. Or so a young New York Giants’ fan found out.
Video of Lawrence giving a stiff arm to a boy wearing a Saquon Barkley jersey seeking an autograph after Sunday’s Cowboys’ win has gone viral.
“Get the right jersey, son,” Lawrence says as he walks on by.
Late, Lawrence commented on the situation.
“It’s crazy how you fans want to attack me for not signing for a kid,” he posted on Twitter. “It’s more than one kid that come to the game with Cowboys jerseys and never get to meet any player. So if I’m honest with my own kids I will never treat your kid better than mine so suck it up.”
Lawrence tagged the message with a #SorryNotSorry hashtag.
