Brett Favre on Dak Prescott: ‘Not flashy, but he has everything you can ask for’

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is pressured by the Green Bay Packers defense in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, October 8, 2017.

Hall of Famer Brett Favre predicted Dak Prescott will win a Super Bowl for the Dallas Cowboys.

Maybe not this season, Favre said, but at some point.

“I think he’s good. I really do,” Favre said on his weekly SiriusXM NFL Radio channel with co-host Bruce Murray. “And this is not a knock in any way, shape or form, but he’s not as flashy. But he’s very consistent. He’s got everything you can ask for: the size, strength, arm strength, the guys love him, he plays hard, he plays smart.”

When Murray was asked about Prescott’s talent being nitpicked from game to game, Favre said it comes with the territory.

The Cowboys (3-1) host the Green Bay Packers (3-1) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

“I think he’s a legitimate, longtime quarterback, barring injury, and at some point I do believe he’ll lead that team to the Super Bowl,” he said. “Will it be this year? I have no idea, but I think he’s really good and I think he will be there a long time.”

Favre chalked up the Cowboys’ loss to the Saints as losing to a really good team on the road. It happens, he said. “I certainly wouldn’t be raising any alarms at this point,” he said.

And Prescott will be overly praised and criticized because of where he’s playing, Favre said.

“You’re the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. That in of itself brings on things other quarterbacks in other cities maybe don’t have to deal with,” he said. “I think the expectation level is extremely high for Dallas, maybe more so this year than in previous years. All eyes are upon you. But I’d be very comfortable if I was the Cowboys organization with Dak Prescott as my quarterback. I think he’s a legit quarterback.”

