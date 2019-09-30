Dallas Cowboys

Must-see TV: Cowboys-Saints ratings blew up for NBC Sunday Night Football

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) carries against Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) and cornerback Anthony Brown (30) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) carries against Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) and cornerback Anthony Brown (30) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Butch Dill AP

The Dallas Cowboys’ 12-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints was the most-watched regular-season game on NBC since 2016.

The defensive slugfest, which went down to the final seconds, drew 24.7 million viewers, which includes those watching the NBC Sunday Night Football telecast and on the Internet.

The numbers are based on the national data released by Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics. It’s the most-watched Week 4 NBC SNF game ever. Sunday’s game had a 35 percent increase over last year’s Week 4 game between the Ravens and Steelers.

The last time NBC had more viewers was the Cowboys-Giants’ game on Dec. 11, 2016.

According to NBC, the live stream of the game on both NBC Sports Digital and NFL Digital platforms, the game drew a SNF regular-season record 599,000 Average Minute Audience viewers.

It was the 26th time in 29 appearances since 2011 that the Cowboys’ game on SNF has delivered at least 20 million television viewers. It was the Saints sixth such SNF game.

NBC SNF games with 20 million viewers since 2011:

Team

Games Averaging 20 Million Viewers

Dallas Cowboys

26

New England Patriots

17

Green Bay Packers

17

Denver Broncos

13

New York Giants

12

Philadelphia Eagles

11

Pittsburgh Steelers

10

Chicago Bears

8

Atlanta Falcons

6

Indianapolis Colts

6

Kansas City Chiefs

6

New Orleans Saints

6

San Francisco 49ers

6

TOP METERED MARKETS FOR COWBOYS-SAINTS:

1.

New Orleans

57.0/74

2.

Dallas

38.2/59

3.

San Antonio

31.1/47

4.

Austin

28.8/48

5.

Albuquerque

23.6/38

6.

Norfolk

20.3/34

7.

Richmond

20.0/31

7.

Memphis

20.0/30

9.

Houston

19.8/35

10.

Philadelphia

19.0/31

