Must-see TV: Cowboys-Saints ratings blew up for NBC Sunday Night Football
The Dallas Cowboys’ 12-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints was the most-watched regular-season game on NBC since 2016.
The defensive slugfest, which went down to the final seconds, drew 24.7 million viewers, which includes those watching the NBC Sunday Night Football telecast and on the Internet.
The numbers are based on the national data released by Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics. It’s the most-watched Week 4 NBC SNF game ever. Sunday’s game had a 35 percent increase over last year’s Week 4 game between the Ravens and Steelers.
The last time NBC had more viewers was the Cowboys-Giants’ game on Dec. 11, 2016.
According to NBC, the live stream of the game on both NBC Sports Digital and NFL Digital platforms, the game drew a SNF regular-season record 599,000 Average Minute Audience viewers.
It was the 26th time in 29 appearances since 2011 that the Cowboys’ game on SNF has delivered at least 20 million television viewers. It was the Saints sixth such SNF game.
NBC SNF games with 20 million viewers since 2011:
Team
Games Averaging 20 Million Viewers
Dallas Cowboys
26
New England Patriots
17
Green Bay Packers
17
Denver Broncos
13
New York Giants
12
Philadelphia Eagles
11
Pittsburgh Steelers
10
Chicago Bears
8
Atlanta Falcons
6
Indianapolis Colts
6
Kansas City Chiefs
6
New Orleans Saints
6
San Francisco 49ers
6
TOP METERED MARKETS FOR COWBOYS-SAINTS:
1.
New Orleans
57.0/74
2.
Dallas
38.2/59
3.
San Antonio
31.1/47
4.
Austin
28.8/48
5.
Albuquerque
23.6/38
6.
Norfolk
20.3/34
7.
Richmond
20.0/31
7.
Memphis
20.0/30
9.
Houston
19.8/35
10.
Philadelphia
19.0/31
