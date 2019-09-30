Must-see TV: Cowboys-Saints ratings blew up for NBC Sunday Night Football

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) carries against Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) and cornerback Anthony Brown (30) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) AP

The Dallas Cowboys’ 12-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints was the most-watched regular-season game on NBC since 2016.

The defensive slugfest, which went down to the final seconds, drew 24.7 million viewers, which includes those watching the NBC Sunday Night Football telecast and on the Internet.

The numbers are based on the national data released by Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics. It’s the most-watched Week 4 NBC SNF game ever. Sunday’s game had a 35 percent increase over last year’s Week 4 game between the Ravens and Steelers.

The last time NBC had more viewers was the Cowboys-Giants’ game on Dec. 11, 2016.

According to NBC, the live stream of the game on both NBC Sports Digital and NFL Digital platforms, the game drew a SNF regular-season record 599,000 Average Minute Audience viewers.

It was the 26th time in 29 appearances since 2011 that the Cowboys’ game on SNF has delivered at least 20 million television viewers. It was the Saints sixth such SNF game.

NBC SNF games with 20 million viewers since 2011:

Team Games Averaging 20 Million Viewers Dallas Cowboys 26 New England Patriots 17 Green Bay Packers 17 Denver Broncos 13 New York Giants 12 Philadelphia Eagles 11 Pittsburgh Steelers 10 Chicago Bears 8 Atlanta Falcons 6 Indianapolis Colts 6 Kansas City Chiefs 6 New Orleans Saints 6 San Francisco 49ers 6

TOP METERED MARKETS FOR COWBOYS-SAINTS:

1. New Orleans 57.0/74 2. Dallas 38.2/59 3. San Antonio 31.1/47 4. Austin 28.8/48 5. Albuquerque 23.6/38 6. Norfolk 20.3/34 7. Richmond 20.0/31 7. Memphis 20.0/30 9. Houston 19.8/35 10. Philadelphia 19.0/31