Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys could be without big piece on their offensive line

Dallas Cowboys’ Tyron Smith (77) walks off the field in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys’ Tyron Smith (77) walks off the field in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) Ron Jenkins AP

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith left Sunday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints with a high ankle sprain, according to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Smith was injured on the Cowboys’ final possession in the 12-10 loss at the Superdome. His right ankle was rolled over by a falling Dak Prescott.

Smith was seen wearing a walking boot leaving the locker room, according to multiple reports. Smith has only missed 10 games since being drafted in the first round in 2012. But he’s missed three games each of the past three seasons, most recently with a back issue.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  