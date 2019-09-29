Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys could be without big piece on their offensive line
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith left Sunday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints with a high ankle sprain, according to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Smith was injured on the Cowboys’ final possession in the 12-10 loss at the Superdome. His right ankle was rolled over by a falling Dak Prescott.
Smith was seen wearing a walking boot leaving the locker room, according to multiple reports. Smith has only missed 10 games since being drafted in the first round in 2012. But he’s missed three games each of the past three seasons, most recently with a back issue.
Comments