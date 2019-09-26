Tickets for Dallas Cowboys’ Superdome showdown vs. New Orleans Saints will break the bank

Jason Witten says the Dallas Cowboys’ 3-0 start says a lot about their character Dallas Cowboys veteran tight end Jason Witten said his team's 3-0 start, including a 31-6 win over the winless Miami Dolphins shows the character of his teammates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys veteran tight end Jason Witten said his team's 3-0 start, including a 31-6 win over the winless Miami Dolphins shows the character of his teammates.

The Dallas Cowboys finally have formidable test in 2019 and the ticket prices are formidable too.

The Cowboys’ game against the New Orleans Saints’ Sunday night at the Superdome are the hottest Week 4 ticket in the NFL and according to no-fee, secondary reseller TickPick, one of the most in-demand games for the season.

TickPick reports the averaging ticket price for Sunday’s nationally-televised NBC game is $577.98. That’s 68 percent higher than the second-most expensive ticket this week — the Bears and Vikings, which is going for $343.94 a seat.

The average ticket price for after market tickets on TickPick for the Cowboys-Saints showdown is $202, more than $20 higher than all other NFL games this week.

For comparison, tickets for the Saints’ Week 5 game at the Superdome against Tampa Bay are as low as $80.

The lowest Cowboys-Saints tickets available on Stubhub.com are upper level end zone seats for $163.19. The most expensive tickets going on the reseller are going for — and this is ridiculous, of course — $17,858.40 for a seat at the 50-yard line in the Bunker Club 142.

