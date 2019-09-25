Ezekiel Elliott sharing carries, chicken wings with rookie Tony Pollard

Jason Witten says the Dallas Cowboys’ 3-0 start says a lot about their character Dallas Cowboys veteran tight end Jason Witten said his team's 3-0 start, including a 31-6 win over the winless Miami Dolphins shows the character of his teammates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys veteran tight end Jason Witten said his team's 3-0 start, including a 31-6 win over the winless Miami Dolphins shows the character of his teammates.

The Dallas Cowboys may or may not officially have a two-headed monster at running back.

Time will tell. But slow down on the ‘Boom and Zoom’ comparisons and cute nicknames.

Besides, with running back Ezekiel Elliott making $90 million over the next six years, he will remain the primary ball carrier and top chef at his house when the running backs come over to eat.

But it sure is nice to see a plan come to fruition.

That is what’s transpiring in the Cowboys’ backfield three games into an undefeated season heading into Sunday’s showdown against the New Orleans Saints (2-1).

Elliott and rookie fourth-round pick Tony Pollard rushed for 125 and 103 yards, respectively, in Dallas’ win over Miami on Sunday, marking the first time since since Emmitt Smith and Chris Warren in 2008 that the Cowboys had two backs over 100 yards in the same game.

“You know, we just kind of got a lead and we ran the ball well to close out the game,” Elliott said. “Tony came out and he took a big step as a player, had some really good runs had a really good game and just got to build on that.

“We got up early, got to sit out the fourth quarter, Tony got his touches and he made the most of it. I mean, I think it’s great having Tony to spell me because there hasn’t been any fall off when he comes in there.”

Sunday’s output happened organically but, again, it was the dream scenario that the Cowboys had envisioned since draft day.

In going on to win his second rushing title in three seasons in 2018 with 304 carries for 1,434 yards, Elliott also had 77 catches.

The Cowboys drafted Pollard with the goal of easing Elliott’s load so that he can be fresher later in the season.

So far so good as Elliott sat out much of the fourth quarter in the opening game against the Giants and Sunday against the Dolphins. He was strongest in the fourth quarter of the Game 2 win against the Redskins.

Elliott still has been effective with 289 yards on 55 carries to rank as the league’s fourth-leading rusher, which is also a career high through three games.

He certainly feels the difference.

“I do feel a little fresher after not having to carry too much of the workload,” Elliott said. “You definitely feel a difference on your body.

“Yeah, I think that’s the biggest thing it will help keep me fresh down the stretch and I mean just making sure I’m not just piling those touches in early in the season. Yeah, just staying fresher for later in the season. This is a 16-game season and you are looking at a playoff run. This is a long season. So as long as we are getting those wins.”

The Cowboys are getting those wins and having Pollard spell Elliott is a big part of it now and hopefully later.

Elliott’s 40-day holdout in training camp and the preseason allowed Pollard to work with the first team.

But all bets were off when Elliott returned with a big money contract and Pollard didn’t know how he would be used.

He has 30 carries for 149 yards through three games and the Cowboys made a point to give him a drive or two in the third quarter to ease Elliott’s load.

Last year’s backup Rod Smith had 44 carries for 127 yards in 16 games.

“I really didn’t expect as many touches as I did get,” Pollard said. “But I’m always ready, working, putting myself in a position to be ready. My number was called. I just did a good job making the most out of it and that’s what I planned on doing.”

While the Cowboys coaches and owner Jerry Jones have been huge supporters of Pollard since the beginning, and especially during the holdout, Elliott has also been key to his development.

It was Elliott who was the first player to reach out to Pollard following the drive with an Instagram message.

It was Elliott who had all the running backs over to his house in the offseason to hang out and go over the playbook.

“It’s important being a leader on this team and being a leader in my room,” Elliott said. “Just making sure those guys are ready when their number is called. That’s important to this team. I would be doing this team a disservice if I wasn’t make sure those guys were ready no matter the circumstances.”

So what’s it like at Elliott’s house?

“Actually, he’s pretty good on the grill,” Pollard said. “Normally have chicken wings, hot dogs, smoked sausage, burgers. Chicken wings pretty good though.

“It just shows, that’s basically how our whole team is. Everybody accept everybody. It’s like a big family. Everybody’s bonded. It’s not like certain guys on this, or certain guys, everybody is close on the team. It just makes us play better.”