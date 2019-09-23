Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans: When, where, TV, kickoff, radio, records

Jason Witten on Dak Prescott’s big first-down pass on 3rd and 20 Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said Dak Prescott's 33-yard completion to him on 3rd and 20 was something they've been working on for the past four years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said Dak Prescott's 33-yard completion to him on 3rd and 20 was something they've been working on for the past four years.

The Dallas Cowboy go for their first 4-0 start since 2007 when they travel to play the New Orleans Saints Sunday night at the Superdome.

The Cowboys roll into New Orleans with an offense that has produced more than 400 yards and 30 points for a franchise record four consecutive games (going back to the 2018 regular-season finale).

The defense held the Miami Dolphins without a touchdown, Dallas’ first time to do that since the season finale in 2017 in Philadelphia.

Dallas Cowboys (3-0) vs. New Orleans Saints (2-1)

When: 7:20 p.m. Sunday

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

What: Dak Prescott and the offense could afford a slow start against the lowly Dolphins. That won’t be the case against the Saints. Although the New Orleans defense hasn’t exactly been dominant through the first three games.

X factor: Future Hall of Famer Drew Brees is out with a thumb injury. Teddy Bridgewater completed 19 of 27 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints win over the Seahawks. Alvin Kamara rushed for 69 yards and a scored on 16 carries and caught nine passes for 92 yards a score.

TV: NBC (KXAS/Ch. 5 in DFW)

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM The Fan

Line: Cowboys -3