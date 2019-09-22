What history tells us about a Dallas Cowboys’ 3-0 start

Dallas Cowboys’ Amari Cooper (19) and Travis Frederick (72) celebrate a touchdown catch by Cooper as Miami Dolphins’ Jerome Baker walks away in the first half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) AP

The Dallas Cowboys are 3-0 for the first time since 2008 after beating the Miami Dolphins 31-6 on Sunday.

It’s the 16th time Dallas has won its first three games.

It’s a good sign for things to come but don’t get too excited just yet. After their fast start in ‘08, the Cowboys finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs.

Overall, however, a good start means good things for Dallas. In 14 of the first 15 3-0 starts the Cowboys earned a playoff spot.

Three times they won the Super Bowl (1977, ‘92 and ‘95) after a 3-0 start. Twice they lost the Super Bowl (or NFL championship) in ‘66 and ‘75. And twice they lost in the NFC Championship.