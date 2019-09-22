Dallas Cowboys

What history tells us about a Dallas Cowboys’ 3-0 start

Dallas Cowboys’ Amari Cooper (19) and Travis Frederick (72) celebrate a touchdown catch by Cooper as Miami Dolphins’ Jerome Baker walks away in the first half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys’ Amari Cooper (19) and Travis Frederick (72) celebrate a touchdown catch by Cooper as Miami Dolphins’ Jerome Baker walks away in the first half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Michael Ainsworth AP
ARLINGTON

The Dallas Cowboys are 3-0 for the first time since 2008 after beating the Miami Dolphins 31-6 on Sunday.

It’s the 16th time Dallas has won its first three games.

It’s a good sign for things to come but don’t get too excited just yet. After their fast start in ‘08, the Cowboys finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs.

Overall, however, a good start means good things for Dallas. In 14 of the first 15 3-0 starts the Cowboys earned a playoff spot.

Three times they won the Super Bowl (1977, ‘92 and ‘95) after a 3-0 start. Twice they lost the Super Bowl (or NFL championship) in ‘66 and ‘75. And twice they lost in the NFC Championship.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  