Watch Jeff Heath knock out former Dallas Cowboys’ teammate Allen Hurns
Jeff Heath laid out former Dallas Cowboys’ teammate Allen Hurns early in Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.
On Miami’s second possession, Hurns was going for a pass over the middle when Heath collided face mask to face mask. Hurns eventually left the game on his own feet after being attended to by trainers for several minutes on the field.
There were no flags on the play as Heath was going for the ball. The contact was incidental, but still ugly.
It was Hurns first game at AT&T Stadium since a gruesome injury to his left ankle in the Cowboys’ wild card win against the Seahawks last season.
