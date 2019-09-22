Dolphin’s Taco Charlton active against Cowboys; Who is wearing his old No. 97?

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton warming up before action against the Seattle Seahawks in a NFL Wild Card playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS) Star-Telegram

Taco Charlton will be in active for the Miami Dolphins against his old team the Dallas Cowboys at noon today at AT&T Stadium.

Charlton, a 2017 first-round pick, was released by the Cowboys on Wednesday. The Dolphins signed him on Thursday and he practiced with them on Friday.

For the Cowboys, defensive end Robert Quinn and rookie defensive tackle Trysten Hill will finally play their first game with Cowboys.

Quinn missed the first two games while serving a two-game suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs. Hill was a healthy scratch for the first two games. Hill was the Cowboys first pick (2nd round, 58th overall) in the NFL draft in April. Hill is wearing Charlton’s old No. 97 jersey.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Inactive players today for the Cowboys: Receivers Tavon Austin and Michael Gallup, free safety Xavier Woods, linebacker Luke Gifford, guard Brandon Knight, defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods.