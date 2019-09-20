Tank Lawrence offers tough love, not tears to Taco Charlton on his way out of Dallas

Week 3 Players To Watch: Cowboys vs. Dolphins Clarence Hill gives you five players to watch as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 of the NFL season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clarence Hill gives you five players to watch as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 of the NFL season.

It’s one thing for the coaches and the front office to get on a player for a perceived lack of effort or poor attitude.

It’s another when fellow teammates do it.

So to add another layer to after being released by the Cowboys consider the words of fellow defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who embodies the Hot Boyz nickname that Charlton actually created for the defensive line.

Lawrence wishes nothing but the best for Charlton in his new home with the Miami Dolphins, who picked him after being released by the Cowboys, and he hopes he plays well if he gets a chance to get on the play against them on Sunday.

But his former teammates and Hot Boyz will be watching him and plan to stay on him about his attitude and effort.

“It’s all about our standard,” Lawrence said. “The standard of a Hot Boy is day and day out is to go out there and work your (bleeping) ass off and be the best. We expect that from him. If he get a chance to go out there and play and we are not seeing him attack the ball and run after each ball, we are going too bring it up for sure.

“We have brought it up to him before. He knows what he has to do and understands the expectations of his game plan. It’s all up to him.”

While acknowledging the issues that defensive line coach Rod Marinelli, Lawrence agreed with the coaches and the front office on that it proved numbers fit also that got Charlton in Dallas with the return of Robert Quinn, the improvement of Dorance Armstrong and his lack of versatility on special teams.

“I felt like going through everything and with Rob Quinn coming to play and DH stepping up in his game,” Lawrence said. “I feel like the roles were filled. The next thing we had to fill on the roster was the special teams spot. So you able to play special teams and rush the pass that highlights your game a lot. We still have to play that third phase of the game That’s what I feel like the only issue was. His job title was to come in and be a rusher. We needed more fits on special teams also.”

Lawrence said the defensive line talked to Charlton before he left for Miami on Thursday.

“It’s another opportunity,” Lawrence said. “He knows what he is getting himself into. It’s another opportunity. The game don’t change. It’s all about your mentality.”