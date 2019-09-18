Free Taco? Are the Cowboys finally a making move with the disgruntled for No. 1 pick

Taco Charlton talks about his social media “fame” Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton enters a pivotal third season Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton enters a pivotal third season

It appears defensive end Taco Charlton’s career in Dallas is finally done.

The disgruntled 2017 first-round pick was not a practice on Wednesday as the team continues to try to trade him.

Per source, the plan is to release Charlton as soon as today, if a trade partner can’t be found.

The Cowboys need to make a roster move by 3 p.m. to activate defensive end Robert Quinn, who missed the first two games under NFL suspension.

Charlton’s departure would end weeks of speculation about his future and a contentious last few days in which the former Michigan star lashed out at the Cowboys on social media after being made inactive for the first two games of the season.

Charlton tweeted “Free Taco” to a report on vice president Stephen Jones saying that other players were more versatile to the team on game day.

Charlton’s career in Dallas can’t be characterized anything but a disappointment since the team reached to take him with the 28th pick of the 2017 draft, despite starting just one season in college at Michigan.

He played in 27 games with just 7 starts and a paltry four sacks.

The Cowboys didn’t like his body language, attitude and demeanor.

He was a healthy scratch for four of the last six games.