Cowboys make intentions clear with Taco; they want to trade him

Whatever the Dallas Cowboys say with their words about former first round pick Taco Charlton their actions are considerably louder.

For the second consecutive Sunday, the third-year defensive end from Michigan was inactive for the game. He has now been scratched from four of the last six regular season games.

Charlton will not dress for the Cowboys’ game against the Washington Redskins. The same for rookie second round pick defensive tackle Trysten Hill.

Also inactive is returner Tavon Austin, who is being held out with concussion symptoms that he sustained in the season opener against the New York Giants.

Also inactive: Donovan Wilson, Luke Gifford, Adam Redmond, and Brandon Knight.

The inactive of note is Charlton. Despite a need for rush ends, the Cowboys are acting like a team that is ready to cut its losses with their former first round pick. Because they are.

And this is with both defensive ends Randy Gregory and Robert Quinn both missing the first two games because of NFL suspension; Quinn will be eligible to come back after Week 2.

The Cowboys are trying to protect Charlton in order to potentially trade him. Although he had a solid preseason, his development overall has been spotty, at best.

The trade of note the team is potentially interested in is for Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The 2018 first round pick from Alabama has been granted permission by the team to seek a trade.

While the Cowboys may be able to trade for Fitzpatrick, don’t expect it will be straight up for Taco.