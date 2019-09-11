This Dallas Cowboys playmaker was held out of practice with concussion-like symptoms

‘We’ve got guys who can make plays.’ Randall Cobb after Dallas Cowboys’ debut Dallas Cowboys receiver Randall Cobb said the offense is loaded with playmakers, which was evident in Sunday's 35-17 win over the New York Giants in which five different players scored touchdowns. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys receiver Randall Cobb said the offense is loaded with playmakers, which was evident in Sunday's 35-17 win over the New York Giants in which five different players scored touchdowns.

The Dallas Cowboys came out of their Week 1 win over the New York Giants “clean,” save for one.

Veteran returner/receiver Tavon Austin complained after the game of having headaches, and is currently being treated for “concussion” like symptoms. Along with veteran defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford (hip), both players were held out of practice on Wednesday.

In the win against the Giants, Austin caught one pass for eight yards. He had no returns.

Garrett said Austin suffered the injury on a block during the game against the Giants. Typically, this sort of thing injury could take another day or two.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

With Austin, any injury is not a surprise. He has dealt with various ailments since he left the University of West Virginia and was a first round pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2013.

Last season, his first with the Cowboys, Austin was limited to seven games. The fact that he is 29 and with six NFL injury-prone seasons on his resume made him a bit vulnerable to being released during the offseason.

The Cowboys like Austin as a returner and slot/gadget player, so he stuck. He caught eight passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns last year. He also had six carries for 55 yards.

Austin is a dangerous player in space, but he just struggles to remain healthy.

This particular injury will likely not keep him out of the Week 2 game on Sunday against the Redskins in Washington, but it’s not exactly a great way to start the season.