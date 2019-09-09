A loss and a major Aggies injury showing God doesn’t like Texas A&M

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions Aggies don't use pom-poms and they don't boo the opposing team, but they definitely have their own gameday rituals. Get to know Texas A&M's most unique traditions in just 90 seconds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Aggies don't use pom-poms and they don't boo the opposing team, but they definitely have their own gameday rituals. Get to know Texas A&M's most unique traditions in just 90 seconds.

No Aggie should be chastised if they look up towards the heavens and ask, “What did we do to make you this angry, God?”

There is no logical reason why the Aggies always go through this; no amount of cash, legal or not, can ever seem to solve it.

Even if every single player remained healthy through the entire season, Texas A&M’s season was set up to sink, now Madam Injury has visited College Station, Texas.

Aggies coach James Fisher announced on Monday that his team’s top running back, Jashaun Corbin, is out for the season.

The sophomore from Rockledge, Fla. suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of the Aggies’ 24-10 loss at Clemson on Saturday.

Corbin wrote on his Twitter account, “God makes no mistakes. I’ll be back even stronger next year! In due time.”

In two games this season, Corbin led the team with 35 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown.

Maybe God just has it in for the Aggies. Why does this happen to this team?

The Aggies are 1-1 with a justified loss at No. 1 Clemson. They were expected to lose that game.

How they lost is the dispiriting part.

The only reason that game was within two scores was Fisher called timeouts at the end of the game in hopes of his team scoring a TD, which it did in the final seconds.

The only people who cared about that touchdown were gamblers; the spread was 17.5 points. The Aggies were never in the game.

Even though Clemson lost five of its top six defensive players from last year’s national title team, the Tigers never let the Aggies breathe.

The Aggies don’t want to admit this, because quarterback Kellen Mond is such a good kid and plays so hard, but they need an upgrade at this position in order for these types of injuries to matter less.

If Fisher is going to thrive at A&M, he has to find an NFL quarterback. Or fill up a roster with so much talent and speed at the other positions he can get away with a Mond type as his quarterback, much like Alabama has done for years under Nick Saban.

No team in Texas has ever done that.

Corbin was the most experienced running back on the roster, and now will most likely be replaced by freshman Isaiah Spiller.

In this day and age of football, most decent teams are stacked with multiple competent running backs. The trouble for A&M in losing Corbin is that he was the starter, and he had played in grown up games. He knew what to do.

In watching A&M’s offense move sideways and backwards against top-ranked Clemson, this is not a bunch that can lose quality players and expect to score.

Mond is a decent quarterback who plays for a team, in a league, where his teammates are not good enough to carry him when he can’t carry them.

In looking to A&M’s remaining schedule, it’s hard to see, with the offense they have, how they are going to win any more than one of these games:

9/21 v No. 8 Auburn

10/12 v. No. 2 Alabama

11/23 at No. 3 Georgia

11/30 at No. 4 LSU

Then there are other games with Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Arkansas, among others. There is no guarantee A&M will win all of those.

If somehow the Aggies can win one of those four brutal games, and maybe even two, the entire season is a success and they will be a top 10 program at the end of the year.

After watching them play on Saturday, with this particular quarterback, and now this injury to a starting running back, that’s too much.

At lot will change with Auburn, Bama, UGA and LSU between then and now, but the way this season has begun for Texas A&M looks as bad as their schedule.

At some point, any reasonable Aggie could ask God, “Why us?”