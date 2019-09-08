It’s official, this Dallas Cowboys first round pick is a bust. Wave the white flag.

‘We don’t do nothin’ but win.’ Cowboys fans hyped for 2019 season The Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants for their home opener on Saturday, September 8, 2019. Cowboy fans were tailgating early, predicting a winning season for their team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants for their home opener on Saturday, September 8, 2019. Cowboy fans were tailgating early, predicting a winning season for their team.

Whatever hope you, or the Dallas Cowboys, had of turning a first round pick into a productive NFL player, drop that nonsense when it comes to Taco Charlton.

It’s not happening.

NFL types all agree that if the player is going to be productive, it happens, at the latest, in Year 3.

The former first round pick from Michigan is entering his third NFL season, and he can’t get on the field. He can’t even get dressed for the games.

On Sunday to start the regular season opener, Charlton was inactive.

And this is with both Randy Gregory and Robert Quinn out serving suspensions by the NFL. Dorance Armstrong, a fourth round pick from Kansas in 2018, was active.

That’s not a slap in the face at Charlton to get his stuff together, but more like a white flag on his time with the Cowboys. Going back to last season, it is the third time in his last five regular season games he was inactive.

He has four career sacks in 27 career NFL games. In the 2019 preseason, at least, he showed some flashes, and had some nice sacks during the games.

If ever Charlton was going to make a move up this team’s roster and depth chart, it was Sunday. He didn’t get the chance.

He has frustrated coaches with an erratic motor, meaning he vanishes. He was the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In his career at Michigan, he started 15 of 46 games. Like with the Cowboys, Charlton showed more potential than production.

The other notable inactive for the Cowboys for their Week 1 game was Charlton’s defensive line teammate, rookie Trysten Hill. Hill was the team’s highest pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the 58th overall selection from Central Florida.

Hill had a dud of a preseason and training camp, but at least he has the excuse that he’s a rookie.

Charlton is out of excuses.