Cowboys’ Quinn, agent, livid by NFL suspension

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn is resigned to serving his two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s banned substance policy, no matter how much both he and his agent disagree with the punishment.

Quinn was suspended by the NFL on Aug. 8 for the first two games of the 2019 season.

He spoke to the media on Tuesday for the first time since the suspension was announced.

“As my agent said, it should have been a false positive and I’m going to leave it at that,” he said.

Quinn’s agent, Sean Kiernan, wrote on his verified Twitter account that Quinn takes medication for seizures. Kiernan wrote that Quinn’s medicine contained “probenecid” which, per the league, functions as a masking agent.

A masking agent for performance enhancing drugs.

The agent said the pharmacy that sold the medicine filled a prescription for probenecid before completing Quinn’s order; that Quinn’s order was compromised. Kiernan said the amount of the illegal drug found in Quinn’s test was so low it should have read as a false positive.

Quinn took the case to an independent arbitrator, but his appeal was denied.

“I’ve been practicing all OTAs and training camp to this point,” said Quinn, who can practice and play in the preseason. “It’s a frustrating situation. We did what we had to do to defend me and it is what it is.

“I mean, the experts and everyone said what they had to say. The data proves itself and, at this point, it ain’t going to change anything. What’s going to happen is going to happen. I look forward to what I can do.”

Quinn signed with the Cowboys in the offseason after spending last eight years of his career with the Rams and Dolphins.

With Randy Gregory also out because of suspension, Quinn figured to play a prominent role opposite of Demarcus Lawrence.

Quinn also recently suffered a fracture in his hand. He downplayed it, and it sounds like he will be fine for his return, Week 3.

“This is just life. This is nothing,” he said. “I’ve been through a lot worse than a messed up hand and couple of games (suspension). This is just life; you deal with it and adversity and it makes you weaker or stronger. That’s on the person and how he deals with it.”