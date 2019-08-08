Prized Cowboys free agent acquisition suspended two games for violating NFL policy

Here's a quick look at the most interesting stats about the Dallas Cowboys.
Oxnard, Calif.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Quinn is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Cowboys’ active roster on Monday, September 16, following the team’s Week 2 game at Washington.
Clarence E. Hill Jr. has covered the Dallas Cowboys as a beat writer/columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram since 1997. That includes just two playoff wins, six coaches and countless controversies from the demise of the dynasty teams of the 1990s through the rollercoaster years of the Tony Romo era until Jason Garrett’s process Cowboys.
