Prized Cowboys free agent acquisition suspended two games for violating NFL policy

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Quinn is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Cowboys’ active roster on Monday, September 16, following the team’s Week 2 game at Washington.

