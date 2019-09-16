Dallas Cowboys
Taco Charlton posts displeasure with Cowboys on social media, before deleting
The Taco Charlton saga is getting interesting.
The Dallas Cowboys’ defensive lineman deleted a post on Twitter responding to a quote from Cowboys’ vice president Stephen Jones explaining why Charlton hasn’t been active the first two weeks of the season.
“Free me,” Charlton tweeted in a reply on Twitter, with the added looking emoji.
But he deleted the tweet and five minutes later walked it back a bit.
“Trust me the last thing I want to do is to have to go to social media to get what I want so I can play football again,” he posted.
Jones, talking to KRLD/105.3 The Fan Monday morning, said Charlton has been a healthy scratch because of his lack of position flexibility.
“That’s where Taco is and I think our feeling has been that Joe Jackson can play both sides,” he said. “We’ve been having Taco more one-sided. And, so, it’s just a matter of finding the right time and place to get that going again. Certainly he had a great preseason and feel like if given the opportunity, he could help us if it fits. So, we’ll continue to work on that and see what makes sense.”
Charlton let his sentiments be known earlier on Twitter.
He retweeted Datone Jones’ saying “Free the homie!” who was replying to Charlton’s late Sunday tweet that he “couldn’t wait to get back out there.”
