Without Super Bowl, Dak Prescott says he’s not looking to be highest-paid QB

Dak Prescott addresses shortage of touchdowns After the Cowboys' 31-21 win against the Washington Redskins, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott addresses the team's "shortage" of touchdowns.

Fox sideline reporter Pam Oliver said during Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys win that Dak Prescott told her that he doesn’t play for money and that he’s not expecting to be the highest-paid quarterback because he has yet to win a Super Bowl.

When told of Prescott’s comments, Cowboys’ vice president Stephen Jones wasn’t surprised.

“He’s the ultimate leader,” Jones told KRLD/105.3 The Fan Monday morning. “He’s got all the respect in the locker room. No one roots for him more than Jerry [Jones] and I. Everybody — I know [Prescott] does — all of us want to get this contract done, but it’s got to be right for Dak.”

Jones returned to his familiar refrain about making Prescott’s contract fit within the constraints of the league’s cap space.

“That can be difficult when you’ve got as many great, young players as we have,” Jones told The Ben and Skin show. “Certainly Dak, he wants what’s best for the team. So does Zeke [Elliott], so does DeMarcus Lawrence. We got guys who want to win. We’ve got the right kind of guys, as Jason Garrett would say. We’re fortunate to have a good group. It’s just working through all this and trying to get it right.”

"There's no limit to this team."@dallascowboys QB @dak Prescott is feeling good about the offense after a 2-0 start pic.twitter.com/vOipQHo4FQ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 15, 2019