The only way the Cowboys can trade for Dolphins’ Fitzpatrick

The Dallas Cowboys have been in need of an elite safety since Darren Woodson retired, and Roy Williams lost what made him special; the Miami Dolphins have one of those players who has made it known he wants out.

Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has reportedly told his team he wants to play elsewhere, which makes him no different than every single player on that roster. The Dolphins have, in turn, told him he can seek a trade.

Fitzpatrick is a second-year pro from Alabama who was the 11th overall pick of the Fish in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played in all 16 games last season as a rookie with 11 starts. He intercepted two passes.

When asked if he has talked to the Dolphins, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said Friday during his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan that he has. He also added they have conversations with lots of teams.

The Dallas Cowboys have a player they could potentially deal to Miami in little-used defensive end Taco Charlton, who was inactive for the season opener against the New York Giants. Charlton was a first round pick from Michigan three years ago, and the team would not mind dealing him for virtually anything in return.

He looks to be a player who will be squeezed by numbers with the Cowboys who needs a fresh start elsewhere. He’s not a bad player, or a bad guy; he just isn’t the right fit.

Unless Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is the dumbest person in the universe, there is no way the Fish will swap Fitzpatrick straight up for Charlton. They may not want Charlton at all.

The Dolphins have all but given up on this season, and this deal will work if the Cowboys send Miami a draft pick, or picks.

The Cowboys dealt the Oakland Raiders a first round pick last season to acquire wide receiver Amari Cooper, which so far has worked out as one of the better deals made by Jerry Jones this century.

Putting Cooper in as a receiver last season was easy.

Fitzpatrick would be an upgrade talent wise, but he won’t fit as easily as Cooper did.

The Cowboys currently use veteran Jeff Heath as the strong safety, and second-year pro Xavier Woods as the free safety.

Few players have squeezed more out of their opportunity more than Heath, who is a good pro but simply has not made the type of plays teams covet from his spot.

Woods is improving, but has yet to make any type of major plays thus far.

Adding a Fitzpatrick would require some movement, but he would be an upgrade.

The Cowboys have not had high-end production and major plays from the safety position since Woodson, or Roy Williams in the first few years of his career.

The Cowboys have had a Pro Bowler at every position on the field in the last decade except for safety.

Fitzpatrick is a Pro Bowl type talent, and he’s going to require more than a Taco to get him.