Taco’s Monday: Disgruntled Charlton takes to Twitter and fans react harshly

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett praises Taco Charlton After the Cowboys' 34-0 win over the Houston Texans in the preseason, coach Jason Garrett praises defensive end Taco Charlton.

Taco Charlton took to Twitter on Monday to voice his displeasure with being inactive for the first two weeks of the Dallas Cowboys season.

He posted a response to Cowboys’ vice president Stephen Jones explaining that Charlton hasn’t seen the field because of his inability to play both inside and outside on the defensive line.

Whether Jones is telling the whole truth (probably not) is beside the point. The fact remains that Charlton, a 2017 first-round pick, hasn’t been good enough to earn a spot on the gameday roster and that’s a problem for the Cowboys and Charlton.

Twitter responded, of course, mostly negatively to Charlton posting “Free me” before deleting it and then claiming in a follow-up post that he didn’t want to “have to go through social media to get what I want so I can play football.”

The Cowboys (2-0) host the Miami Dolphins (0-2) at noon Sunday.

Most fans on Twitter, which, let’s be honest, skews negative with things such as this, took the opportunity to take shots at Charlton for what many perceive as a lack of commitment and drive by Charlton. Of course, the Cowboys have never claimed that publicly. But no words ever spoke louder than actions, and Charlton not being activated for the first two games after what most considered a good preseason, screams that the Cowboys’ coaching staff has lost faith in him.

So have many fans.

Taco tuesday ain’t til tomorrow homie — tiger’s back baby (@tracker_tiger) September 16, 2019

So Twitter is gonna get you playing time?... pic.twitter.com/4Di4iGXTxD — JimG (@jgeorge64) September 16, 2019

No, the last thing you want to do is WORK to get what you want so you can play football again. — They'll come 4U2 (@mike_pish) September 16, 2019

You could also do what other guys do in order to play. They show up and show out. — Ab (@kermitdurana_ab) September 16, 2019

if Coach Marinelli can't help you, social media sure isn't gonna do it either. — Thomas Czajkowski (@ski113) September 16, 2019

You think you can pressure Jerry on Social Media. . Taco who...... — Rain (@RainRains1437) September 16, 2019

Bro you have talent but your problem is in your head. — Cameron Treadaway7 (@CameronTreadaw3) September 16, 2019

we cant even trade you away for a ham sandwich — Andy Faille (@andyfaille) September 16, 2019

Many fans reminded Charlton that he’s no Antonio Brown, who used social media to engineer a move from Oakland to New England. With what Brown has been dealing with in the past few days, Charlton would probably whole-heartily agree.

Conplain about helmet and yell at Stephen at practice. Seems to work. — WagonWheelTable (@allenhooser) September 16, 2019

There are, of course, plenty of pro Taco fans out there. Most of them wished him well if he’s traded and declared that he’ll eventually live up to his talent coming out of Michigan. That’s talent, remember, that Cowboys saw to take him in the first round.

Control what you can control. Everything else will play out like it should. Like you said, God’s timing. — Jay Bean (@Jaila2Smooth) September 16, 2019

You’re in a tough business that moves on quickly but you deserve a chance to play somewhere else if they’re gonna keep you inactive. Good luck man! Hopefully you’ll get the chance to take down Dak one day! — AaAa (@AAinPDX) September 16, 2019

Things don’t work out so well on social media but I do wish you the best no matter what. — lfoxy (@lfoxy23) September 16, 2019

Hang in there Taco. Your time will come. — Gerald Collins (@GeraldC505) September 17, 2019

Im sorry taco its not fair bro — polo (@eddieestacio1) September 16, 2019

He is inactive how can he show how good he is in the game when he cant play — matthew (@matachew02) September 16, 2019