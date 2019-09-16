Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys injury update: Antwaun Woods, Tavon Austin, Robert Quinn day to day

FRISCO

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett confirmed that receiver Michael Gallup will have knee surgery on Tuesday and miss two to four weeks while he recovers.

Garrett also updated the status for other injured players for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins at AT&T Stadium.

Receiver Tavon Austin remains in concussion protocol and Garrett wasn’t sure on his status for Sunday.

Defensive end Robert Quinn was at The Star on Monday after serving a two-game suspension. Quinn fractured his hand during camp but Garrett is hopeful he’ll be ready for Sunday.

“We’ll see when we get out on the practice field on Wednesday,” he said. “but its good to have him back.”

Defensive tackle Antwaun Woods, who left Sunday’s game in the second quarter, is day to day with a knee strain, Garrett said.

