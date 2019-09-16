Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup facing knee surgery, likely out 2-4 weeks

By the numbers: Dallas Cowboys Here's a quick look at the most interesting stats about the Dallas Cowboys. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's a quick look at the most interesting stats about the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup suffered a torn meniscus on his left knee in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 31-21 victory against the Washington Redskins.

He will likely have arthroscopic surgery and could miss the next 2-4 weeks, per sources multiple sources.

He is seeking a second opinion though the surgery could come as soon as Tuesday.

It’s a setback for Gallup who was having a breakout second season in the league, leading the Cowboys with 13 catches for 226 yards.

Gallup had six catches for 68 yards against Washington and seven catches for 158 yards in the season opener.

Look for Devin Smith get increased playing time in Gallup’s absence.

Smith had a breakout game himself against the Redskins with three catches for 74 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Smith, a former 2015 second-round pick of the Jets, has suffered two ACL injuries in his pro career, which led to him playing only 14 games in his first three seasons. Smith was out of football in 2018.