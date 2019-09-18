Robert Quinn to return against Miami but will he bring back social justice protest?

By the numbers: Dallas Cowboys Here's a quick look at the most interesting stats about the Dallas Cowboys. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's a quick look at the most interesting stats about the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn will ironically make his season debut against his former team, the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Quinn missed the first two games under NFL suspension for using a banned substance.

The Cowboys officially placed him on the active roster Wednesday after waiving defensive end Taco Charlton.

Quinn, who was traded to the Cowboys by the Dolphins in March, said there is no added significance to playing his former team.

He said his goal is to contribute to a victory. He will not make it about himself.

“Just get a ‘dub’ for the team,” Quinn said. “I realize, don’t try to make things more than what it is. Me just coming back, the team’s been doing well. I’m just coming back, trying to contribute as best as I could and not try to let this team down any way, shape or form. I don’t want to overwork myself, over hype myself. It’s a football team. One as a team we want to do one thing and that’s win. As a player, individual, we’ve got the individual game goals. But at the end of the day, it just comes down to winning as a team.”

It doesn’t appear Quinn plans to draw any attention before the game either in the form of a social justice protest during the national anthem.

He has raised his fist in protest the past couple of years with the Dolphins and Rams.

It has been a question since he joined the Cowboys because of owner Jerry Jones’ edict of requiring all of his players to stand and be respectful during the anthem.

A raised fist is not the same as getting down on one knee in protest as former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick did when he kicked off the movement in 2016 in protest of social justice and racism against people of color.

Quinn said the intentions of the protests have been distorted by the media and he didn’t seem inclined to continue his raised fist demonstration in Dallas. He didn’t do it when he attended games in the preseason, though he was sidelined by a fractured hand.

“Um, why did the protest start? Then what did you all turn it into?,” Quinn said. “You all media, you all turned it into ...Let me use the right word. You all took the message and made it into what you all wanted to make it. Now, I could sit there and beat this over the head, beat this over the head. At the end of the day, y’all know what’s being done. Y’all see what’s being done about it. So whether I can sit and talk about it, I see how people move. So I’d rather me keeping myself, I handle my business the way I handle it. You want to know what I’m about, you come speak to me in my personal space, not at work. And you see how I really roll.”