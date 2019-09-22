Dallas Cowboys

Live updates: Dallas Cowboys go for 3-0 vs. Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass during warmups before a NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass during warmups before a NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Michael Ainsworth AP
ARLINGTON

The Dallas Cowboys go for a 3-0 start for the 16th time in franchise against the Miami Dolphins at noon today at AT&T Stadium.

The Dolphins have started 0-2 and are in disarray.

The last time the Cowboys started 3-0 was in 2008. They finished 9-7 that years, however, and missed the playoffs.

Former Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton, who was released on Wednesday and picked up by the Dolphins on Thursday, is active against his old team.

