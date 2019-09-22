Live updates: Dallas Cowboys go for 3-0 vs. Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass during warmups before a NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
The Dallas Cowboys go for a 3-0 start for the 16th time in franchise against the Miami Dolphins at noon today at AT&T Stadium.
The Dolphins have started 0-2 and are in disarray.
The last time the Cowboys started 3-0 was in 2008. They finished 9-7 that years, however, and missed the playoffs.
Former Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton, who was released on Wednesday and picked up by the Dolphins on Thursday, is active against his old team.
Former Dallas Cowboys’ top draft pick Taco Charlton is active today for the Miami Dolphins just days after being released by Dallas. Robert Quinn and rookie Trysten Hill are both active for the first time for Dallas.
