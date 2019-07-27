Former Dallas Cowboys receiver signs with Miami Dolphins

Rookies to watch during Cowboys training camp Here are five Dallas Cowboys rookies to watch during training camp. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are five Dallas Cowboys rookies to watch during training camp.

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Allen Hurns signed with the Miami Dolphins on Friday.

Hurns, who was released by the Cowboys earlier this week to free up about $4 million in cap space, wasn’t a free agent for long.

Hurns, 27, played his first four seasons with Jacksonville. He signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Cowboys in March 2018. He had 295 yards and two touchdowns on 20 receptions in ‘18. His left fibula was broken and his left ankle was dislocated in gruesome fashion during Dallas’ wild card game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Glad to be back home https://t.co/pKKSyfuKHk — Allen Hurns (@A1hurns) July 27, 2019

Allen’s reassuring Luke that he’s ok. @SlaterNFL God bless you and Luke. You not only put a smile on @A1hurns face but my face as well. Proverbs 22:6 Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it. Mom great job pic.twitter.com/tblhx0btvB — LeadingLadyE (@Hurns2CowboysMa) January 7, 2019