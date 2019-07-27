Dallas Cowboys
Former Dallas Cowboys receiver signs with Miami Dolphins
Rookies to watch during Cowboys training camp
Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Allen Hurns signed with the Miami Dolphins on Friday.
Hurns, who was released by the Cowboys earlier this week to free up about $4 million in cap space, wasn’t a free agent for long.
Hurns, 27, played his first four seasons with Jacksonville. He signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Cowboys in March 2018. He had 295 yards and two touchdowns on 20 receptions in ‘18. His left fibula was broken and his left ankle was dislocated in gruesome fashion during Dallas’ wild card game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Comments