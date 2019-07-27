Former Dallas Cowboys receiver signs with Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Allen Hurns signed with the Miami Dolphins on Friday.

Hurns, who was released by the Cowboys earlier this week to free up about $4 million in cap space, wasn’t a free agent for long.

Hurns, 27, played his first four seasons with Jacksonville. He signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Cowboys in March 2018. He had 295 yards and two touchdowns on 20 receptions in ‘18. His left fibula was broken and his left ankle was dislocated in gruesome fashion during Dallas’ wild card game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
