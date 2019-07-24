Amen, Booger. Disrespect for Dak Prescott doesn’t match reality

Dak Prescott at his football camp for kids in Justin, Texas Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott practices with kids at his football camp and talks about the experience. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott practices with kids at his football camp and talks about the experience.

Amen, Booger McFarland,

McFarland, the Monday Night Football color analyst called Dak Prescott the most disrespected quarterback in the NFL during an ESPN show on Wednesday.

A couple of days ago Mike Sando’s QB tier rankings listed Prescott as the 17th best quarterback in the league, based on the views of 55 NFL coaches and executives. Prescott is preparing for his fourth season leading the Dallas Cowboys’ offense. That seems ridiculously low if you consider the most important statistic for a QB: Wins and losses.

“We refuse to give Dak Prescott his due,” McFarland said. “All he does is win. Is he the most accurate passer? No, but I think he’s just as accurate as Carson Wentz. Can he run like Michael Vick? No, but he’s shown he can move the chains with his feet.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

McFarland thinks Prescott, who is currently negotiating a new contract with the Cowboys as training camp begins this weekend, has been unfairly slighted by some, but not necessarily the Cowboys’ organization.

“You get paid based on your time in line and the availability of the money with your franchise,” he said. “He’s at the end of his fourth year of a four-year contract.”

Dak Prescott Since 2016, including playoffs



• 15 game-winning drives (Most in NFL)



• 13 primetime QB wins (Most in NFL)



• 19 rush TD (Most in NFL by QB)#DallasCowboys @dak — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 7, 2019

Prescott may not always throw the prettiest passes, but you can’t argue with the bottom line: He wins. He has won without Ezekiel Elliott, when necessary and he’s won with offensive line pillars Travis Frederick and Tyron Smith out of the lineup. He’s won without Jason Witten and he’s won without a clear No. 1 receiver.

Consider these numbers:

His 15 game-winning drives are the most in the NFL since 2016.

His 19 rushing touchdowns are the most by a quarterback since 2016.

Only Tom Brady (35-9) has won more games than Prescott (32-16) since 2016.

SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott thinks team is 'headed in right direction'