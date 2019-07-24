NFL agent rips Redskins after cruel cut of veteran day before training camp

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is stopped for a one yard gain in the second quarter by Washington Redskins inside linebacker Mason Foster (54) as the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, Sunday, September 18, 2016. rmallison@star-telegram.com

Agent Blake Baratz ripped into the Washington Redskins on social media hours after the team released veteran linebacker Mason Foster.

Foster, who led the Redskins with 131 tackles in 2018, was cut one day before players were scheduled to report to training camp. Foster, 30, has eight career interceptions, including two last season. He played his first four seasons with Tampa Bay before playing the past four in Washington.

“If you ever want to doubt that there is zero good faith in the [NFL] business look no further then the Redskins cutting Mason Foster today, the day he was heading to report for camp,” Baratz posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. “Nine year veteran, captain of the defense, played 99% of the snaps last season and cannot even get a straight answer as to why.”

Baratz continued: “I operate in good faith as a human being and as a business, I expect more from the nfl and certain organizations in particular, we can be better.”

