Adrian Peterson is reportedly in massive debt despite earning over $100 million in NFL

Running back Adrian Peterson is returning for a 13th season in 2019 and it’s becoming clear why.

Peterson is apparently broke despite making more than a $100 million in salary and endorsements during his career.

Peterson, 34, who signed a two-year deal to return to the Washington Redskins for $8 million in March, rushed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018. It was his eighth 1,000-yard season. He ranks 8th all-time in rushing and needs less than 400 yards to pass LaDainian Tomlinson and Jerome Bettis for 6th all-time. With another 1,000-yard season he’d move ahead of Curtis Martin for 5th all-time.

“The truth behind Adrian Peterson’s current financial situation is more than is being reported at this time,” attorney Chase Carlson said in a statement reported by Pro Football Talk. “Because of ongoing legal matters, I am unable to go into detail, but I will say this is yet another situation of an athlete trusting the wrong people and being taken advantage of by those he trusted. Adrian and his family look forward to sharing further details when appropriate.”

Peterson grew up in Palestine and played at Oklahoma.

The Athletic first reported Peterson was being sued in Pennsylvania lender for failing to pay back a $5.2 million loan. He’s also been ordered by a judge to pay back a $2.4 million loan in Maryland. Last year a Minnesota judge ordered him to pay back $600,000 on a different $2.4 million loan.