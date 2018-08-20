Report: Adrian Peterson has just signed with one of the Cowboys’ biggest rivals

Adrian Peterson is coming back to Texas to play professional football.

At least he will in October and November.

The former Oklahoma star signed a contract with the Washington Redskins on Monday, according to multiple reports. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network first reported the transaction.

The Redskins will play against the Texans in Houston on Oct. 7 and the Cowboys in Dallas on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 22).

Washington made the move in an effort to replace recently injured running backs Derrius Guice (out for the season with a torn ACL) and Samaje Perrine (ankle).

Former Texas Longhorns and Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles reportedly met with the Redskins on Sunday.

During his nine seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Peterson built a hall-of-fame-caliber resume. However, he’s endured several serious knee injuries in his career. Peterson was also suspended for almost the entire 2014-2015 season due to negligent injury to a child charges.

Last season the New Orleans Saints shipped the Palestine, Texas, native to the Cardinals for a conditional draft pick. Between the two teams, Peterson played in just 10 games, and only ran for 529 yards and 2 touchdowns.