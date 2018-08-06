This former TCU star is going to be a pain in the Cowboys’ side for seasons to come

Washington Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson hasn’t lived up to his first-round hype yet.





Doctson, the TCU and Mansfield Legacy product, has yet to have a 100-yard receiving game and has yet to have more than four catches in a game since the Redskins selected him with the 22nd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

But Doctson expressed confidence that Year 3 would be a breakout season for him at his football camp last month, and teammate and tight end Jordan Reed echoed those thoughts during training camp recently.

“He’s going to dominate this year. He’s going to ball out for sure,” Reed said, via The Washington Post. “I’ve been with him for three years now and this is the best he’s looked to me — by far. Just the way he’s attacking the ball and controlling his body and running his routes. His body control is off the charts. He’s looking great.”

Doctson played in only two games as a rookie because of an Achilles injury. He had two catches, including one for 57 yards against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 18,2016.

Last season, Doctson had 35 receptions for 502 yards and six touchdowns. He had one TD in each of the games he played against the Dallas Cowboys.

Doctson sustained a shoulder injury in a training camp practice last week, but it isn’t considered serious. Still, it may be enough to hold him out of the Redskins’ preseason opener against the New England Patriots on Thursday.