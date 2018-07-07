Former TCU WR Josh Doctson expects to do 'huge things' in Year 3 with Redskins

Maybe a new quarterback is what Josh Doctson needs to jump-start what has been a slow start to his NFL career with the Washington Redskins.

Doctson, the TCU and Mansfield Legacy product, believes he’s poised to take "huge steps" going into Year 3, particularly with Alex Smith at quarterback.

"Every new year I’m looking to be better. I have been better," Doctson said on Saturday at a football camp he hosted at TCU.

"Just off the field maturing, off the field understanding how to be a NFL player. There’s just a lot that goes into this game that people overlook when they first get into the league. I lost my first year [to injury], last year I was able to play and then this year looking to do huge things."

Doctson, the 22nd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, played in only two games as a rookie because of an Achilles injury. He had two catches, including one for 57 yards against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 18,2016.

Last season, Doctson had 35 receptions for 502 yards and six touchdowns. He had one TD in each of the games he played against the Cowboys.

But he's yet to have a 100-yard receiving game and has yet to have more than four catches in a game. He would like that to change in 2018and expects it will with Smith leading the charge.

"It’s been amazing [working with Smith],” Doctson said. “It’s been fun. It’s just been a fun OTAs and minicamp. I’ve been there for two years, but this year stands out to me much more than the previous two just because I’m getting older and moving toward the veteran group. And just the guys, the chemistry with both offense and defense, we compete our butts off every day.

"Each said of the ball hates to lose, so that’s a good thing. So we’re making each other better every day."

With that being said, Doctson is confident the Redskins will be playoff contenders. They haven’t made the playoffs since he’s been with the organization, but believes they could surprise outsiders.

Not many are expecting the Redskins to be much of a threat,but Doctson likes the veteran-laden group, particularly adding a player such as former Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick in the offseason.

"I guess some people could look at it either way," Doctson said. "We’ve got some veterans in to win right now, so I think that’s the motto and the feeling that’s around the locker room and stuff. I know we have the group of guys to do it. A lot of guys who care about the ballgame and care about each play, so I’m really looking forward to this year.

"I think we’re going to be all right."

As far as hosting a football camp in his hometown and at the school he starred at, Doctson described it as being "surreal."

Doctson, 25, had former teammate Aaron Green join him for the four-hour camp that focused on USA Football’s "FUNdamentals" clinic for children ages 6-12.

"One of the questions I asked them was about being a 'bleacher creature' and I had several hands go up, to know that these kids were in the same position I was, it just felt like I was in their shoes,” said Doctson, who grew up going to TCU games as his mom, Tracy Syler-Jones, is a vice chancellor at the school.

"I’m seeing myself in them. I was sitting in that crowd, so just to have my camp here means a lot to me because this is home and I just have deep ties to TCU."