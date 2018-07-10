Josh Doctson impressed with new teammate, former Cowboys DB Orlando Scandrick

Orlando Scandrick spent a decade at cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys, and is now spreading his knowledge to his new teammates on the Washington Redskins.

That includes wide receiver Josh Doctson, the former TCU standout who is looking to have a breakout season in 2018.

NFL teams haven’t put the pads on yet, but Doctson is already impressed with what he’s seen from Scandrick in organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp.

“The first thing I saw from Scan was that he’s a veteran, man,” said Doctson, who hosted his inaugural football camp at TCU over the weekend.

“It’s good to have guys like that. We have a huge veteran group over on that side. We’ve got some very talented young guys, so I’m just really enjoying everything he’s able to teach me without even speaking – just how he guards me and seeing different perspective before we get out there on game day.”

Rest assured, though, Scandrick won’t be quiet for long. He’s not afraid to speak his mind, or even talk some trash, and will surely become one of the more vocal players once training camp rolls around.

The Cowboys and Redskins will first face each other on Oct. 21 at Washington before playing in Dallas on Nov. 22.