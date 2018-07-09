Track standout Darrion Flowers joining TCU's football team

TCU is adding speed to its secondary corps.

Darrion Flowers, an All-American track standout at the school, has joined the football team, a source confirmed. Flowers, who has just one year of eligibility left, is expected to play cornerback and special teams for the Horned Frogs in 2019.

Flowers went to TCU from Arlington Sam Houston with the idea of playing football and running track, but opted for track shortly after arriving on campus.

He excelled at track, being part of the 4x100 relay team that finished sixth in the nation in 2016. Flowers was named an All-American that season.

Flowers ran a 10.23-second 100-meter at the 2017 TCU Invitational.

As far as football, Flowers had an impressive high school career at Sam Houston. As a receiver his senior season in 2015, he finished with 40 catches for 706 yards and six touchdowns.

Flowers is a home-run threat as a returner and adds much-needed depth to the cornerback position that has just one returning starter – Jeff Gladney. Julius Lewis and Tony James also have starting experience at the position.

