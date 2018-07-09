TCU among Top 5 for DFW defensive end

Mansfield Legacy 2019 DE Taurean Carter narrowed his college recruitment to TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, Michigan State and Arkansas, according to his Twitter account on Wednesday.

The 3-star prospect holds 16 offers. He also considered Florida, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Indiana, Houston, Colorado and more.

Carter is ranked as the No. 39 strong-side defensive end in the nation and No. 70 overall prospect in Texas, and is projected to commit with the Longhorns, per 247Sports.

He recorded 65 tackles, 16 for loss in 2017 as the Broncos went to the Class 5A Division II state semifinals.