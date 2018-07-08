Elite DFW defender's Top 3 includes ACC, SEC, and Big 12

Mansfield Legacy 2019 defensive tackle Enoch Jackson narrowed his college recruitment to three schools on Sunday, according to his Twitter account.

The three programs still in the mix are Arkansas, Clemson, and Texas Tech.

The 3-star prospect holds 20 offers. He also considered Oklahoma State, Georgia, Iowa, Ole Miss, Missouri, Minnesota, Houston, Illinois and more.





#AGTG. I am very blessed and thankful to be in this position. With that being said i will be focusing on these 3 programs️. #GunsUp #ALLIN #WPS pic.twitter.com/uwO21eIw4m — Enoch Jackson Jr (@iamenochjckson) July 8, 2018

He recorded 52 tackles, 19 for loss, six sacks and was voted district defensive MVP in 2017.

Jackson is ranked as the No. 48 defensive tackle in the nation, No. 86 overall prospect in Texas, and projected to commit with the Razorbacks, per 247Sports.

He plays on one of the top defenses in the state, which also features four-star safety Jalen Catalon, four-star cornerback Jeffery Carter, and three-star DT Taurean Carter.