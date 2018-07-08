Legacy’s Enoch Jackson Jr. (99) scores from a yard out despite the defensive effort of Aledo’s Aaron Hale (26).
High School Sports

Elite DFW defender's Top 3 includes ACC, SEC, and Big 12

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

July 08, 2018 03:59 PM

Mansfield Legacy 2019 defensive tackle Enoch Jackson narrowed his college recruitment to three schools on Sunday, according to his Twitter account.

The three programs still in the mix are Arkansas, Clemson, and Texas Tech.

The 3-star prospect holds 20 offers. He also considered Oklahoma State, Georgia, Iowa, Ole Miss, Missouri, Minnesota, Houston, Illinois and more.

He recorded 52 tackles, 19 for loss, six sacks and was voted district defensive MVP in 2017.

Jackson is ranked as the No. 48 defensive tackle in the nation, No. 86 overall prospect in Texas, and projected to commit with the Razorbacks, per 247Sports.

He plays on one of the top defenses in the state, which also features four-star safety Jalen Catalon, four-star cornerback Jeffery Carter, and three-star DT Taurean Carter.

Four-star defensive back Jeffery Carter, who transferred from Aledo to Mansfield Legacy, says the Broncos will have the best defense in the state. Carter was a popular man at The Opening on Sunday, as interest remains high on the uncommitted DB.

