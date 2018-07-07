Best of the best: DFW's Top 5 games to watch in 2018

We're a month away from the start of the Texas high school football season.

On Thursday, we took a look at the Top 10 teams in DFW.

Next we dive into the Top 5 games to watch for the 2018 season:

1. Highland Park Scots at Mansfield Legacy Broncos (October 12)

The district title in 6-5A Division I will likely come down to these two teams.

The Scots have won back-to-back state championships. The Broncos are coming off a state semifinals appearance.

Legacy has four players on its defense that are ranked in the Top 100 2019s in the state: CB Jeffery Carter, S Jalen Catalon (101 tackles, 3 INTs, 4 forced fumbles), DE Taurean Carter (65 tackles, 16 for loss, 8 sacks) and DT Enoch Jackson (52 tackles, 19 for loss, 6 sacks). DB Jared Hopper (68 tackles, 3 INTs) is also a 3-star prospect.

The Scots won't get the same production as they did with John Stephen Jones, grandson of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, but they'll be close. Don't count out any team coached by the legendary Randy Allen.

Prince Dorbah (81 tackles, 12 for loss, 10 sacks, 20 hurries), Hudson Clark (54 tackles, 2 INTs, 14 deflections), Ryan Khetan (64 tackles, 3 INTs) and Jon Jurgovan (80 tackles) lead the defensive unit.

2. Euless Trinity Trojans at San Angelo Central Bobcats (October 5)

We're going a little outside of DFW with this one for a new district rivalry among state powers.

The Trojans won a district title last season and went to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2014. They averaged nearly 250 yards rushing per game.

The Bobcats have won 10 or more games each of the past five seasons with a combined 56-8 record in that span.

Can San Angelo Central handle the Trinity front line or will the Bobcats' air attack (3,431 yards passing in 2017) be too much for the Trojans?

3. Mansfield Lake Ridge Eagles at Waxahachie Indians (October 12)

When these two teams met in 2016, they combined for 114 points. Last season Lake Ridge went to the state quarterfinals. Waxahachie went to the regional round.

Both schools get scuffled into the new District of Doom 7-6A alongside Cedar Hill, Mansfield, DeSoto, Summit, Grand Prairie and SGP so it'll be a battle on a weekly basis.





We could see another shootout. Lake Ridge can run, especially at quarterback with Chandler Rogers, who rushed for seven touchdowns in that 2016 match up.

The Indians have one of the top players in the country in 4-star athlete and Texas A&M commit Demani Richardson. He's the No. 8 ranked safety in the country and No. 17 overall player in the state. He scored 11 times on offense at WR and RB.

4. Denton Guyer Wildcats vs. Cedar Hill Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl (September 7)

These two powerhouses play in one of four games during Week 2 of the season at the third annual Cotton Bowl Stadium Prep Showcase.

Guyer won state titles in 2012 and 2013, and own a 111-29 record in the past decade. Cedar Hill is a three-time champ since 2006.

The Wildcats averaged 35 points and 307 yards rushing per game last season, and were led by 2020 RB Kaedric Cobbs (1,362 yards, 25 TDs) and 2019 DB Cade Ford (32 tackles, 3 INT, 6 pass deflections).

Despite missing the postseason for the first time since 2004, don't count out the Longhorns. They were good on defense, allowing 17 points per game. They also have one of the top 2020 OL in Courtland Ford.

5. Kennedale Wildcats at Midlothian Heritage Jaguars (September 7)

If history is any indication, this match-up will be among the best of the season. Kennedale and Heritage have met in the playoffs the past two seasons. The Wildcats won both times by two points in the final seconds.

It was 45-43 last season as the Wildcats marched down the field with less than a minute left. They threw up a Hail Mary to get into field goal range where Kevin Tiero kicked the game-winning 40-yard FG with 12 seconds left. Kennedale RB D.J. Kirven, who returns, rushed for 137 yards and 5 TDs. The two teams combined for 952 yards of offense.

Heritage was in its first varsity season when the two met in 2016, where Kennedale won 49-47. Kirven again scored 5 TDs. The Jaguars scored with six seconds left, but their pass attempt on the two-point conversion was batted down by Kennedale All-American linebacker Baron Browning, now at Ohio State.

Honorable Mention: Sachse vs. Coppell (Aug. 31), Rockwall vs. Highland Park (Aug. 31), Arlington Martin vs. Hebron (Sept. 7), Highland Park vs. Frisco Lone Star (Sept. 13), Euless Trinity at Colleyville Heritage (Sept. 14), Boswell vs. Brewer (Sept. 28), Southlake Carroll vs. Denton Guyer (Oct. 5), Rockwall vs. Rockwall-Heath (Oct. 12), Mansfield vs. DeSoto (Oct. 12), Arlington Martin vs. Arlington (Oct. 19), FW South Hills vs. Crowley (Oct. 19), Mansfield vs. Lake Ridge (Oct. 26), Grapevine vs. Colleyville Heritage (Oct. 26), Argyle vs. Celina (Nov. 9)