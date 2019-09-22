Watch the Dallas Cowboys’ touchdowns against Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Miami Dolphins’ Xavien Howard (25) and Bobby McCain (28) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. AP

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 3-0 with another dominating win.

They beat the Miami Dolphins with a workmanlike 31-6 win Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Here are the Cowboys’ scoring highlights from the game.

Cowboys’ scoring plays from today’s win over the Dolphins:

First half

Cowboys 3, Dolphins 0: Prescott connected with Amari Cooper for 37-yard reception on their first play of the game but the drive stalled in the red zone and the Cowboys had to settle for Brett Maher’s 28-yard field goal.

Cowboys 10, Dolphins 0: Prescott connected with Cooper for a five-yard touchdown pass midway through the first quarter. The drive big play on the 54-yard drive was a 33-yard completion down the sideline to Jason Witten after Prescott was flushed out of the picket. It put Dallas on the Miami 20.

Second half

Cowboys 17, Dolphins 6: On the Cowboys’ first possession of the second half, they scored quickly. A 19-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to Cooper capped a five-play, 75-yard drive. The score made up for the fact that 74-yard touchdown catch by Randall Cobb was called back because of a holding call on Connor Williams.

Cowboys 24, Dolphins 6: The Cowboys scored on their next possession, too. Prescott scampered in around the right end for an eight-yard rush. It capped a 76-yard, nine-play drive.

Cowboys 31, Dolphins 6: Tony Pollard scored on a 16-yard run with 3:45 left in the game to ice it for the Cowboys. It capped a five-play, 60-yard drive. Pollard rushed for 103 yards on 13 carries. It was the rookie’s first touchdown.

