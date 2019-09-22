Dallas Cowboys
Watch the Dallas Cowboys’ touchdowns against Miami Dolphins
The Dallas Cowboys improved to 3-0 with another dominating win.
They beat the Miami Dolphins with a workmanlike 31-6 win Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Here are the Cowboys’ scoring highlights from the game.
Cowboys’ scoring plays from today’s win over the Dolphins:
First half
Cowboys 3, Dolphins 0: Prescott connected with Amari Cooper for 37-yard reception on their first play of the game but the drive stalled in the red zone and the Cowboys had to settle for Brett Maher’s 28-yard field goal.
Cowboys 10, Dolphins 0: Prescott connected with Cooper for a five-yard touchdown pass midway through the first quarter. The drive big play on the 54-yard drive was a 33-yard completion down the sideline to Jason Witten after Prescott was flushed out of the picket. It put Dallas on the Miami 20.
Second half
Cowboys 17, Dolphins 6: On the Cowboys’ first possession of the second half, they scored quickly. A 19-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to Cooper capped a five-play, 75-yard drive. The score made up for the fact that 74-yard touchdown catch by Randall Cobb was called back because of a holding call on Connor Williams.
Cowboys 24, Dolphins 6: The Cowboys scored on their next possession, too. Prescott scampered in around the right end for an eight-yard rush. It capped a 76-yard, nine-play drive.
Cowboys 31, Dolphins 6: Tony Pollard scored on a 16-yard run with 3:45 left in the game to ice it for the Cowboys. It capped a five-play, 60-yard drive. Pollard rushed for 103 yards on 13 carries. It was the rookie’s first touchdown.
