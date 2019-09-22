‘Greedy’ Dak reacts to Cowboys’ 3-0 start: ‘This team can be really good’

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) gets past Miami Dolphins defensive back Walt Aikens (35) and into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) AP

Dak Prescott shook off a slow start to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

Prescott threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns on 19 of 32 passing. He threw an interception early in the second quarter on an ill-advised pass on a roll out. After the pick, however Prescott completed 14 of his final 19 passes in the game.

During his post-game press conference, Prescott talked about the interception, connecting with Amari Cooper for two touchdowns, scoring on an eight-yard run, starting 3-0, and letting Taco Charlton record a sack against him. Here are excerpts from the Cowboys public relations transcription:

On having two running backs rush for over 100 yards today …

“It’s great. It really is great. Credit the offensive line, credit those two guys, credit our receivers out there blocking; the play calling and the compliment. Just to have two backs rush for 100 yards is a compliment to the offensive line and to the whole offense of being down hill and finishing this game the right game.”

On the progress of the offense …

“It’s a great tape to learn from. That was a team that played really hard. As you said, we had a lot of penalties and we stepped on our feet a lot of the time; things that derailed us or caused us to punt the ball or not really get points. We have those things and that is what the tape is for, as I said. There’s a lot of things for us to clean up, a lot of things that we can get better at. But like you said, to finish with 30 points, to finish the way we did, to play the way we did late in the second half with lots of energy and just finishing it off. I have a lot of confidence going into this next week.”

On the pass to Jason Witten on the 3rd and 20 …

“That’s just playing football; me playing a little backyard football and a guy that’s played football for a long time. Out of the pocket, the defender got out from him and came for me and he did a great job of running and it was a great awareness play. He was able to get the first down.”

On the interception in the 2nd quarter …

“It was just bad by me, great by the offensive line. Went through every read probably three times I guess, and I broke the pocket and it was just bad by me. Terrible by me. I saw both guys and went to throw it and it just kind of got away from me. I was looking at both of my guys at the same time and it got away from me and it just wasn’t a good play. As I said, it’s another thing that I can learn from, me personally, of just taking the running back. These guys are doing a great job protecting up front so don’t go out there and feel like I can make every throw. I need to check it down and keep the play and keep the drive going.”

On his half-time adjustments …

“I just had to get back. I was being too greedy. One of those heat checks or whatever you call it, just trying to do too much in the first half. I said it to Kellen [Moore] at the end of the game that at the end of the first half, I was just being greedy. That’s why I said it’s a good tape to learn from, probably for me more than anybody else; just take what the defense gives me. I want these shots; you hit these shots in a couple of games, and you want them again, you get anxious. But, taking it down with those backs will get just as many yards as those deep throws and allowing the game to come to me is what I did in the second half.”

On regrouping after [Randall] Cobb’s touchdown pass was called back …

“That’s credit to this offense, this team letting it be water down the duck’s back. Just wipe it off and keep going. You score on a big play like that and it gets called back for the penalty, don’t get too worried about that and focus on the next play. We were able to do that, make a little scramble, Devin [Smith] makes a great catch. Next thing you know, we’re rolling, run play, pass play. Next thing you know, [Amari] Cooper’s in the end zone. That’s what we preach for this offense; focusing on one play at a time and allowing the game to come to us. When we do that and focus on our jobs and handle that, this offense is tough.”

On Kellen Moore’s response to Dak calling himself “greedy” in the first half …

“I told him that after the game was over, on the bench. But I knew I was being too greedy. I fixed that within myself and I told him that in the fourth quarter when the game was pretty much over. His response was that you have those times, you have those games when you get away and you have to set yourself back and realize that. That’s what this was.”

On having a veteran like Jason Witten as a resource to help him make adjustments …

“It’s huge. It’s great communication. There were a couple of times on the line of scrimmage tonight where there were full blown conversations – not just points, not just little talks here but full-blown conversations about, ‘Hey, this guy, that guy, watch those two guys.’ That was a great example there of the initial look being a little confusing for the backs, for the guys to the right side. So, we said, ‘Let’s go here and if these two guys come, Wit, you have to break high,’ and that’s all it was and sure enough they did. He broke high and went and got the first down. That’s drilled into a defense. They draw up something that they are guaranteeing is going to get home and it doesn’t so that’s just being on the same page, knowing our rules and sticking to them. That was one of the better plays of the game.”

On the team’s second halftime process for resetting for the second half …

“They’re all different, it depends on what’s going on. Sometimes the players have to go take care of themselves or sometimes I have to go do something or change clothes because I’m sweating. It differs and has throughout this season. I don’t know if one halftime has been the same. Kellen comes in, the offense comes in with adjustments and gives them to us and we just go from there. At the end of the day, it’s for us to just have a break, to reset ourselves and realize as players and coaches what we’ve done well and what we need to get better at. We’ll continue to do that.”

On the confidence that comes with having two efficient running backs …

“It’s great. I started out with that. It compliments the whole offense and especially those two guys running with the passion that they do and the effort that they do, trying to get each and every yard; and the offensive line blocking down the field. Credit to this offense. When you can do that and we can throw the ball like that and just open this thing up, that just opens up the play action and allows us to be dangerous from every aspect.”

On what made him feel like he could make “greedy” deep throws in the first half …

“I kind of always feel that way but it was a combination. Those guys [offensive linemen] are protecting, and our guys have made a lot of plays early in this season down the field. It was just wanting it more than anything. I can’t necessarily say it was one particular thing that made me that way, but those guys are blocking, and I went through my reads three of four times. At that point, you just have to chuck it down or run the ball. If you’re going through it that many times and nobody’s open, something bad is probably going to happen, as it did. So, just stay within the game.”

On his rushing touchdown …

“Just a bootleg there, fake the run, come out of there. I have a couple of pass options and they did a good job of covering those but when we’re executing plays, it allows for an easy walk in. Those guys had to cover the receivers and it just allowed me to get in the end zone.”

On his emotions going to the Superdome [to play the Saints] next weekend …

“I didn’t make it there unfortunately, but I get to go there next week. I’m excited about that – just going back to Louisiana, going back to the home state, it’ll be fun. But my whole focus is on this team, how we take that next step from week to week and get better so that we can come out with a win next week.”

On if he’s been to a game at the Superdome …

“Yeah, I went to a Saints game once in high school. I was a Cowboys fan though [laughs].”

On the feeling of being 3-0 …

“It’s great. Any time you’re 3-0, obviously it’s a great feeling. But, forget the record. This team can be really good, and we have to focus on that and how we get there. It’s about taking that next step, it’s about focusing on the things that we can control. We’re all going to come in this week, and I promise you those guys in the locker room that we have are going to come in with the mindset of how we are going to get better and not about the fact that we’re 3-0. We’re just worried about how we go 1-0 next week.”

On Taco Charlton getting a sack on him …

“I told Taco good luck on everything. I didn’t tell him congrats on that sack or anything. I could have thrown it away, but he can have that one [laughs.]”

