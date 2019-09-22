Watch Amari Cooper put Dallas Cowboys up 17-6 early in second half vs. Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, left, catches a pass for a first down as Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) AP

After a sluggish start, the Dallas Cowboys’ offense came out fast in the second half Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

The Cowboys scored quickly on Dak Prescott’s 19-yard pass to Amari Cooper to push the lead to 17-6 and cap the five-play, 75 yard drive.

The score made up for the fast that Prescott had hit Randall Cobb for a 74-yard scoring strike on the first play of the second half but a holding call on Connor Williams erased the play.

It was the second score of the game for Cooper. He had a five-yard touchdown catch in the first half.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Might be hot in Texas but don't worry we got AC @AmariCooper9 | #MIAvsDAL pic.twitter.com/8BbJnMDIYe — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 22, 2019