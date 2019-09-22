Dallas Cowboys

Watch Amari Cooper put Dallas Cowboys up 17-6 early in second half vs. Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, left, catches a pass for a first down as Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, left, catches a pass for a first down as Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Michael Ainsworth AP
ARLINGTON

After a sluggish start, the Dallas Cowboys’ offense came out fast in the second half Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

The Cowboys scored quickly on Dak Prescott’s 19-yard pass to Amari Cooper to push the lead to 17-6 and cap the five-play, 75 yard drive.

The score made up for the fast that Prescott had hit Randall Cobb for a 74-yard scoring strike on the first play of the second half but a holding call on Connor Williams erased the play.

It was the second score of the game for Cooper. He had a five-yard touchdown catch in the first half.

