Jerry Jones reacts to Dallas Cowboys’ 3-0 start, Dak’s decisions and Robert Quinn’s gallop

Amari Cooper said the ‘sky is the limit’ between him and Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper, who had two touchdown catches in Sunday's 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins, said the sky is the limit on the connection between him and quarterback Dak Prescott. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper, who had two touchdown catches in Sunday's 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins, said the sky is the limit on the connection between him and quarterback Dak Prescott.

Jerry Jones discussed the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins Sunday at AT&T Stadium during his post-game media scrum.

Here are excerpts of his comments after the Cowboys improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2008:

Opening thoughts: “Let’s not make this long, we’ve got a lot of guys in there that had a hand in this game and played well enough to visit, so let’s get in there and talk to them. I was really proud of our team, and we all felt like we’d like to have gotten a little more going earlier. Give Miami some credit, but then we came back out and really started making plays and getting the benefit of positive things happening. It was a really good game for the Cowboys with what we’ve got coming up. And I’ll say this, that [Josh] Rosen has some pocket presence about him, because I sure thought we had our hands all over him, and I was surprised we didn’t get any sacks. But to his credit he was able to make some plays.”

On the difficulty of the game: “Well they have a whole bunch of players over there that we would’ve drafted. And that’s just football, that’s what you’re playing against out there. Like I said, very early on we were all over him, but we just couldn’t get there and make the play or force the turnover. But really all in all, I wouldn’t trade what it did for us, to play a game like this at home.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

On two 100-yard rushers: “I think that we all know what Zeke brings, this is a physical game, Zeke is a physical player, but I really like the way Pollard runs. Pollard runs with some power and certainly has the kind of bursts. I think he’s going to be a big playmaker for us. I’m anxious to see when we start doing some different things and giving those backs the ball on passing routes.”

On measuring the team after three games: “I think that I wouldn’t try to ask for more right now, and I know the coaches know individual players that have more to give, but I wouldn’t ask for any more. I think we’re in the queue to go down here and play an outstanding coach and outstanding team and they don’t have [Drew] Brees, but boy they’ve got a lot of good football players. We’ve got a great relationship with that organization, and we know what we’re getting into in New Orleans.”

On being 3-0: “Well, I would not look over what this is. It feels good and I appreciate getting to start off 3-0. We’ve got a little edge starting off and we’ll benefit from that later on. We’ll need it all.”

On Dak bouncing back in the third quarter: “I’ll tell you, we’re starting to just get unbelievable disbelief when Dak makes a poor decision, we’re just not used to that. I’m just proud that he’s moving that ball around and came back out and really moved it around to a lot of different people. He’s really seeing where the play is, and I’m really pleased with the game that he played.”

On Amari Cooper’s two touchdown game: “Amari speaks, and his abilities speak for themselves. You really just couldn’t appreciate it until you get close to it and see how conscience, how focused and just how much he’s working at it. Everybody around him senses that, and he’s such an overachiever. He’s working on every detail of his game. Some of those routes, I don’t know that I’ve seen anybody affect the change of direction in the middle of a route like him and not lose their feet doing it. We saw a little bit of what will happen if they’ll let us just have him alone with people.”

On Robert Quinn: “I’m so proud for him, I’m proud for his family, he’s just so motivated and so deserving. I was asking him in there … I want to get my gallop down like him. It was better than anyone I’ve ever seen do it. I don’t think that’s gotten to Texas yet, so I’m anxious to learn the details of that move he makes. But seriously, he’s brought such character and he’s so highly thought of in that locker room. He’s so genuine and he’s got tremendous character.”