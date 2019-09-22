Five things from the Dallas Cowboys’ listless blowout of the tanking Miami Dolphins

Week 3 Players To Watch: Cowboys vs. Dolphins Clarence Hill gives you five players to watch as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 of the NFL season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clarence Hill gives you five players to watch as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 of the NFL season.

The Dallas Cowboys are still undefeated, moving to 3-0 on the season for 16th time in team history and the first time since 2008.

But they may not be feeling as good about themselves after Sunday’s 31-6 victory against hapless and tanking Miami Dolphins that can only be described as lethargic, listless and underwhelming.

A 22.5-point favorite, the Cowboys led just 10-6 halftime, thanks to some uncharacteristically greedy decision making by quarterback Dak Prescott that led to a second quarter interception and some stalled drives.

Prescott, who had played as well as any quarterback in the NFL through the first two games, returned to his sizzling form in the third quarter with a touchdown run and a touchdown pass to blow the game open.

The defense, which survived two dropped touchdown passes by the Dolphins in the first half, stiffened after halftime to leave no doubt well before the end of the game.

It was the ground and pound Cowboys that took the headlines from the team’s high-flying passing game against the Dolphins.

Ezekiel Elliott rushed 19 times for 125 yards and rookie Tony Pollard had 13 carries for 103 yards and a 16-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to help the Cowboys cover the spread.

Here are five things from the Cowboys victory against the Dolphins:

Dak Prescott overcomes slow start with sizzling third

If you were looking sideways at the formerly perfect Dak Prescott in the first half, you probably weren’t the only one.

Prescott completed 9 of 20 passes in the first half for 106 yards with one touchdown and one interception. But he was 3 of 9 in the second quarter with some questionable decision making, namely a greedy forced interception into double coverage when he had a wide open field to run.

He followed that up with a forced deep incompletion into double coverage on the next drive. Prescott’s sizzling start to the season was marked by smart aggression, not reckless play.

He turned things around for himself and the Cowboys in the third quarter, completing 8 of 8 passes to lead the Cowboys to scores on their first two possessions to turn a 10-6 halftime lead into a 24-6 blowout en route to 31-6 as expected.

Prescott tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper, their second of the game and then had an 8-yard touchdown run, giving him 19 for his career.

Prescott completed 19 of 32 passes for 246 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. The quarterback rating of 91.4 was his lowest of the season.

Prescott has nine touchdown passes in the Cowboys’ first three games, tying the team record set by Don Meredith in 1966. Tony Romo had eight in 2007 and Roger Staubach had eight in 1978.

Zeke Elliott and Tony Pollard top 100 yards

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott notched his second straight 100-yard game of the season. He had 19 carries for 125 yards against the Dolphins after getting 111 yards against the Redskins. He had 13 carries for 86 yards in the first half.

It was the 21st 100-yard game of his career. The Cowboys are now 18-3 when Elliott rushes for at least 100 yards.

It was Tony Pollard who finished the game with the first team offense which allowed Elliott to rest.

Both had big runs in the fourth, Elliott had an 18-yarder and Pollard had a 28-yard run.

Pollard closed the game with a 16-yard touchdown run. He finished with 103 yard rushing on 13 carries.

The last time the Cowboys had 2 100-yard rushers was 1998 with Emmitt Smith and Chris Warren.

Robert Quinn doesn’t protest, notches first sack

All eyes were on defensive end Robert Quinn during the national anthem before the game. Quinn had raised his fist in protest of social justice and racism during stints with the Dolphins and Rams before signing with the Cowboys.

Sunday was his first game after missing the first two under NFL suspension using a banned substance. Quinn did not protest during the anthem. He stood with teammates with his head down, rocking side to side.

He made his presence felt in the third quarter when he got the first sack of the game against Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen. He also had a quarterback hit and brought heat all game. DeMarcus Lawrence notched a second half sack and Maliek Collins and Kerry Hyder also shared a sack.

Taco Charlton plays against former team

Former Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton got to play against his former team. Charlton was released by the Cowboys on Wednesday and signed by the Dolphins on Thursday.

He practiced on Friday with the Dolphins before traveling with the team back to Dallas.

Charlton didn’t start but he got into the game quickly as a third down pass rusher.

Charlton acquitted himself well on short notice. He had the lone sack for the Dolphins on quarterback Dak Prescott in the third quarter.

Up next

The Cowboys are 3-0 for the first time since 2008 and now head to New Orleans for the much anticipated showdown against the New Orleans Saints. That quarterback Drew Brees is not playing will not take the spotlight off of this Sunday night affair. The Cowboys have a chance to go 4-0 for the first time since 2007 when they finished 13-3. The Superdome will still be rocking and the Saints are still mad about the loss at Dallas last season.