Dallas Cowboys

Watch Dak Prescott let Cowboys’ huddle know he’s excited about Wendy’s spicy nuggets

Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott (4) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott (4) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) Ron Jenkins AP

Spicy nuggets are back at Wendy’s and they just got a big promotional boost from Dak Prescott.

If the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback doesn’t have an endorsement deal with the hamburger chain, he should look into it.

An NFL Films clip has gone viral on social media of Prescott telling his teammates in a huddle during the Cowboys’ game against the Dolphins that he might stop for some spicy nuggets on his way home.

And Wendy’s didn’t miss a beat, responding with a reply on Twitter: “Perfect play calling in action.”

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  