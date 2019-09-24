Dallas Cowboys
Watch Dak Prescott let Cowboys’ huddle know he’s excited about Wendy’s spicy nuggets
Spicy nuggets are back at Wendy’s and they just got a big promotional boost from Dak Prescott.
If the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback doesn’t have an endorsement deal with the hamburger chain, he should look into it.
An NFL Films clip has gone viral on social media of Prescott telling his teammates in a huddle during the Cowboys’ game against the Dolphins that he might stop for some spicy nuggets on his way home.
And Wendy’s didn’t miss a beat, responding with a reply on Twitter: “Perfect play calling in action.”
Comments