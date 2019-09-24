Philadelphia Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor’s graceful offer to critical fan in viral clip

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor (13) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis) AP

Philadelphia Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor showed how you do it on social media Monday night.

Hours after a clip went viral of an Eagles fan throwing a massive amount of shade at Agholor, albeit hilariously, for dropping some passes in recent games, Agholor stayed above the fray and responded graciously.

The Philadelphia man who heroically helped save children from a burning home, was being interviewed by the CBS affiliate in Philly Sunday night, describing the scene.

“My man just started throwing babies out of the window, and we was catching em, unlike Agholor,” Hakim Laws said in the clip, which was posted by CBS 3 producer Steve Lindsay a little after 4 a.m. Monday morning.

The most Philly soundbite goes to this guy who helped catch children thrown from a window during a fire. pic.twitter.com/3rH69gU2fL — Steve Lindsay CBS (@SteveLindsayCBS) September 23, 2019

By Monday evening, the clip had spread to millions of views thanks to retweets by ESPN and other news organizations.

Agholor finally responded to the clip with aplomb grace.

“Thank you for being a hero in the community,” Agholor posted on Twitter a little after 7 p.m. “would like to invite you and your family to the next home game. Twitter help me out and get me in touch with him.”

Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game



Twitter help me out and get me in touch with him https://t.co/uqML3eJ0QT — Nelson Agholor (@nelsonagholor) September 24, 2019

By midnight, the clip had been viewed over 9 million times and Agholor’s offer had been liked more than 173,000 times and retweeted more than 32,000 times.