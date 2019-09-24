Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor’s graceful offer to critical fan in viral clip
Philadelphia Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor showed how you do it on social media Monday night.
Hours after a clip went viral of an Eagles fan throwing a massive amount of shade at Agholor, albeit hilariously, for dropping some passes in recent games, Agholor stayed above the fray and responded graciously.
The Philadelphia man who heroically helped save children from a burning home, was being interviewed by the CBS affiliate in Philly Sunday night, describing the scene.
“My man just started throwing babies out of the window, and we was catching em, unlike Agholor,” Hakim Laws said in the clip, which was posted by CBS 3 producer Steve Lindsay a little after 4 a.m. Monday morning.
By Monday evening, the clip had spread to millions of views thanks to retweets by ESPN and other news organizations.
Agholor finally responded to the clip with aplomb grace.
“Thank you for being a hero in the community,” Agholor posted on Twitter a little after 7 p.m. “would like to invite you and your family to the next home game. Twitter help me out and get me in touch with him.”
By midnight, the clip had been viewed over 9 million times and Agholor’s offer had been liked more than 173,000 times and retweeted more than 32,000 times.
