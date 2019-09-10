Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles suffer season-ending injury to key defensive lineman

Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive tackle Malik Jackson is expected to miss the rest of the 2019 season after injuring his foot in Week 1 against the Washington Redskins.

Jackson, who was a 2017 Pro Bowl selection with Jacksonville, is scheduled to have surgery next week to repair a Lisfranc fracture, which is an injury to the foot in which “one or more of the metatarsal bones are displaced from the tarsus,” according to WebMD.

Jackson hasn’t missed a game since his rookie 2012 season.

