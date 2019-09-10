Philadelphia Eagles suffer season-ending injury to key defensive lineman

Cowboys and Eagles scuffle during pregame warmup Players from the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys had to be separated ahead of their NFC East game on November 11 after both teams became involved in a scuffle while sharing the field during warmups. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Players from the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys had to be separated ahead of their NFC East game on November 11 after both teams became involved in a scuffle while sharing the field during warmups.

Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive tackle Malik Jackson is expected to miss the rest of the 2019 season after injuring his foot in Week 1 against the Washington Redskins.

The Dallas Cowboys don’t play the Eagles until Oct. 20 at AT&T Stadium. It’s a 7:20 p.m. Sunday night game on NBC. The Cowboys play at Philly at 3:25 p.m. Dec. 22.

Jackson, who was a 2017 Pro Bowl selection with Jacksonville, is scheduled to have surgery next week to repair a Lisfranc fracture, which is an injury to the foot in which “one or more of the metatarsal bones are displaced from the tarsus,” according to WebMD.

Jackson hasn’t missed a game since his rookie 2012 season.

